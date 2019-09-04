WEBB, Alison Marie:
On September 1, 2019, passed away peacefully at Diana Isaac Special Care Unit, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Warwick, much loved and wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Brendon, Philippa and Andrew, and James and Jane, dearly loved grandma of Elizabeth, Charlotte, George, and David, a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
"Fondly remembered and sadly missed by all."
Special thanks to the caring staff of Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alison Webb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Alison will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, September 7, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019