TAINUI,
Alison Diane (Diane):
Passed away recently at her home. Aged 69 years. Loving Mum of Tara, and Nana of Levi. Wife of the late Kevin Claude Tainui. Step-mum to Kevin, Rangi and the late Ngawiki. Much loved daughter of the late Lorna and Vallance Holland, and Charles Thomas (dec). Precious sister of the late Stephanie and Vaughan, and twin sister to Irene. Sister to Malcolm, Karl, Louisa and Josephine and Gary Keown, Robert Keown. Special memories from her extended family. A private cremation has been held. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Messages to 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui, Christchurch 8052.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020