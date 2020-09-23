Alison TAGGART

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Bryndwr Presbyterian Church
365A Ilam Rd
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

TAGGART, Alison Margaret:
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 19, 2020, aged 88 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Roscoe and Barbara, Bob (deceased), Alan and Ruth, and Selwyn (deceased), loved Auntie Alison of Geoff and Wendy, Murray and Gina, Andrew and Liz; Hamish and Tomoko, Mark and Jacqui; Doug and Sharon, Duncan and Ana, and Roy, and all her great nephews and nieces. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alison Taggart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Alison will be held in the Bryndwr Presbyterian Church, 365A Ilam Rd, Christchurch, on Friday, September 25, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation to follow.

Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020
