SCOTT,
Alison Lindsay (Ali):
Peacefully on 6 October, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved mother of Oskar, loved daughter of Donald and Pat, loved sister and sister-in-law of Helen, Bob, and Andy and Angus, loved co-parent of Wolfi, dearly loved auntie of Awhina, Marama, Pomare and James; Rata and Josie; Brydie, Polly and George and loved member of the Yuan Gong Community. Messages to Ali's family c/- [email protected] A service to celebrate Ali's life will be held in the Lyttelton Methodist Church, Winchester Street, Lyttelton, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.00pm. Burial thereafter at Diamond Harbour Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019