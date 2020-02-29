POWELL, Alison Julia:
On February 24, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 82 years. Loved elder daughter of the late Guy and Alice Powell. Loved sister of Richard (deceased), David and Sheila, and Helen and the late Rob Hawkins. Loved Aunt of her niece and nephews. The family wish to thank the nurses on Ward DG at Burwood Hospital for their care and kindness. Messages for the family of Alison may be sent c/- PO Box 36-509, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020