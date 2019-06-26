PETRIE,
Alison (nee Sinclair):
late of Fernside and Swannanoa. Now resting in peace after passing away surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Avonlea, Christchurch. Beloved companion and wife of the late Richard Petrie (Dick). Much loved mother of Amanda, Emma, and Catherine and her devoted son-in-laws Richard, Wayne, and Warren. Treasured grandmother to her 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She wholeheartedly loved all of her extended family and friends.
"Alison was a warm
and gentle soul that will be greatly missed by all"
If you wish to celebrate Alison's life with us, there will be a service at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, June 28, at 10.00am Private thereafter. Messages to the Petrie family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from June 26 to June 27, 2019