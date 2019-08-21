PEPPER,
Alison Brooks (nee Wright):
On August 18, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel and James, and Sally and Duncan, treasured grandma of Jim Joe, Archie, and Francis; and Scarlett, and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Gloria. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alison Pepper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Alison's request, a private family service has been held.
"Together again."
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019