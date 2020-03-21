MARSHALL,
Alison Barbara (Ali):
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Dunstan Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved mother, best friend and mother-in-law of Bridget and Steve Coup (Cromwell), Jane (Wellington), and a dearly loved Nan to Matt, Andy; Quinn and Grace. Loved daughter of the late Lesley Patricia (Johnny) May, loved sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Steph and the late Lindsay. A memorial service for Ali will be held on Wednesday, March 25, at 11.30am, in Scott Base Winery, 27 McNab Road, Cromwell. Messages c/- Central Otago Funerals, 16 Ennis Street, Alexandra 9320.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020