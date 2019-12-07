HANNA,
Alison Isabel (Bunty):
Late of Sefton. It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Alison. Beloved wife of the late Ian (Toby). Loved mum of Bev and Tony (Waiau), Pam and Tony (Swannanoa), Robert and Joanne (Sefton), Marg and Greg (Cheviot). Loved nana of Mandy and Daryl, Rachel and Steve; Cory and Donna, Simon and Kylie, Catherine and Mark; Gabrielle and Ashleigh; Teena and Douglas and Libby. Loved Old Nana and Nana Hanna of Leasie and Jayden, Ashton; Jayden and Bronwyn, Jessie; Caleb, Jamie, Sean, Lucye; Ayden and Shakira, Pyper; Kyle and Katelyn. Great-Nana Hanna of Kaea, Kori and Bella. A loved sister and sister-in-law. Thanks for the wonderful care and kindness of staff of Ward 24 and Kate from A & E Christchurch Hospital, also thanks to St Ambulance Rangiora. Garden flowers only or donations to Order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Hanna family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A farewell for Alison will be held on Friday, December 13, at 1.00pm at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, followed by private cremation.
Finally, with Ian.
Published in The Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019