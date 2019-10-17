FOX,
Alison Isabel (nee Averill):
On October 15, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Suse, Jenny, Nicky, Wendy, Trish, and Andy, much loved granny of Alex, Lucy, Ben, Katie, Hamish, Sam, Dougal, Jenny, Simon, George, William, James, Henry, Tim, and Jack, loved great-granny of Tayla, Harry, Beau, and Zana, much loved sister of Colin, and the late Tom, and Ginny, much loved mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and granny-in-law. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alison Fox, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, October 21, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2019