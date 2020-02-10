ERIKSON,
Alison Doreen (nee Alston):
Peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Christchurch. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, sister and sister-in-law of Lyndsey and Geoff Harrow, Arnie of Paul and Brenda Harrow and Belinda Harrow. Our grateful thanks to Brookhaven and Edith Cavell Rest Homes for their faultless care. No flowers by request. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Alison Erickson, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Alison will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 1.00pm in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch. Private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 10, 2020