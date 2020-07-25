DUSTON,
Alison Roberta (Bobbie):
With sadness we announce that Bobbie has passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Loved Mother of Kent, Elliott, Carlton and Emma, grandmother of Cassandra and Mitchell. Mother-in-law of Zara, Elizabeth, Catherine and Stephen. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial service to honour and celebrate Bobbie's life at Archer Home, 199 Colombo Street, Beckenham, Christchurch on Friday, July 31, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020