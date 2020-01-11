Alison COWLES

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
COWLES, Alison Jean:
On January 9, 2020, passed away at Burwood Hospital, aged 79 years. Cherished mother of Jason, and loved sister of Elaine.
Remembered with Love
Special thanks to all the staff at Burwood Hospital, Ward C1, for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Alison Cowles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in our Rangiora chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Ave, Rangiora, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
