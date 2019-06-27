MULDER, Alida

Geertrudis Maria (Lidy):

On June 25, 2019, our very special Lidy, Mum, Oma and Great Oma, aged 90 years, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the recently departed Jo, a devoted, supportive and loving mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Frances, Yvonne and Roger, and Paul and Sabina. A wonderful Oma of Kate and Josh, Jonathan and Emily, Luke and Jess, Daniel, Eva, Gabrielle and Simon, Joe, Chris, and Ben. A special Great Oma of Ivy, Bodhi, and Oscar. Thanks to the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital and Dr Paul O'Gorman who were involved in looking after Lidy. Heartfelt thanks also to the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their kindness and support to the whole family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lidy Mulder, 21 Derby Street, St Albans, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 56 Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Monday, July 1, at 11:00am, private cremation thereafter. A Rosary will take place at the church, Sunday, June 30, at 5:00pm.



