DUNN, Alicia Hilda:

On October 1, 2019, passed suddenly at Annaliese Haven, Kaiapoi. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Dene (Ashburton), Pauline and David, Barbara and Gary, Karen and David and the late Charlie. Much loved and adored Granny of Jamie, Jason, Neihana, Kylie, Thomas, Tracey and their partners. Treasured Great-Granny of Deveraux, Allie, Lachlan, and Mason. Alicia as a loved sister, sister-in-law and Auntie. A special thanks to the staff at Annaliese Haven for their wonderful care of Alicia. Messages may be sent to the Dunn Family C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to Remember and Farewell Alicia will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinson's Road (off Gardiners Road), on Monday, October 7, at 1.30pm.





