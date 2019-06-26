PETRIE, Alice Mae:
On June 23, 2019, passed away peacefully at The Maples Lifecare Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for 50 years, loving mum and mum-in-law of Paul and Janice, Debra and the late Norrie Davies, and the late Marianne, loved nana of Brendan and Debbie Keats, and Nigel Keats, loved sister of Trevor Gray, and the late Alan, and Ray Sykes. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Maples, for their love and care of Alice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alice Petrie, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Alice's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019