MUELLER, Alice Marie:
(Of Aargau Switzerland). Alice passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 21, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, loved and respected mother of René and Karyn, and Christin. Much loved Grandma of Garrett, and a friend to many. The family wish to thank the Palliative Care team at Ngaio Marsh, Dr Andrew Manning and Dr Paul Peterson for their outstanding care and compassion. Messages C/- Mueller Family, Hall & Co Funeral Directors, 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052. At Alice's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020