Alice HICKFORD

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to all the family. Glendys & Chris Bird"
    - Glendys BIRD
Service Information
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599422
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HICKFORD, Alice Jocelyn:
Passed away peacefully at McKenzie Health Care, Geraldine, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Geoff. Mother and mother-in-law of Gina and Tom, Jan and John, and Nick and Sophie, great-grandmother of Harvey and Lola. Remembered by her brother George and wife Maureen, and her brothers-in-law Ron and Robin. Special thanks to the caring Staff of McKenzie Health Care and Ilam Life Care for their love and care of Alice. Messages may be sent to Alice's Family, C/- Hickford Family, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. The Memorial Service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Christchurch, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.