HICKFORD, Alice Jocelyn:
Passed away peacefully at McKenzie Health Care, Geraldine, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Geoff. Mother and mother-in-law of Gina and Tom, Jan and John, and Nick and Sophie, great-grandmother of Harvey and Lola. Remembered by her brother George and wife Maureen, and her brothers-in-law Ron and Robin. Special thanks to the caring Staff of McKenzie Health Care and Ilam Life Care for their love and care of Alice. Messages may be sent to Alice's Family, C/- Hickford Family, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. The Memorial Service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Christchurch, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020