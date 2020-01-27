GRAHAM,
Alice Patricia (nee Dawson):
Alice passed away peacefully, on January 23, 2020, in the loving care of Ross Home, Dunedin; aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Jack (John). Alice was a loved mother of Pat (Auckland), Paul (Perth), Kathy (Kate)(Dunedin), Bernie and Al (Wanaka), John (Ranfurly), Michael and Jenny (Brisbane) and Annie (Christchurch) and mother-in-law of the late Paula, treasured grandmother of Mark and Helen, Tina and Harley, Angie and Jamie; Aaron and Siwe, Josh; Amy and Shane, Melissa and Rocky, Kimberley, Joanna, Marty; Charlotte and Theo, Aleisha and Brent; and Jake. Great-grandmother to Jay, Nate, and Case; Koby, and Ryan; Seren, and Luca; Mia, and Hunter; and Sadie.
R.I.P
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 89 North Road, North East Valley, Dunedin at 11.00am, on Thursday, January 30, followed by private cremation. Please note this will replace the usual 9.30am mass. Rosary will be held at the church at 7.00pm on Wednesday, January 29. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ross Home and the Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Buccleugh Street, North East Valley, Dunedin 9010.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020