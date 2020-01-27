Alice GRAHAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice GRAHAM.
Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
89 North Road
North East Valley, Dunedin
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
89 North Road
North East Valley, Dunedin
View Map
Death Notice

GRAHAM,
Alice Patricia (nee Dawson):
Alice passed away peacefully, on January 23, 2020, in the loving care of Ross Home, Dunedin; aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Jack (John). Alice was a loved mother of Pat (Auckland), Paul (Perth), Kathy (Kate)(Dunedin), Bernie and Al (Wanaka), John (Ranfurly), Michael and Jenny (Brisbane) and Annie (Christchurch) and mother-in-law of the late Paula, treasured grandmother of Mark and Helen, Tina and Harley, Angie and Jamie; Aaron and Siwe, Josh; Amy and Shane, Melissa and Rocky, Kimberley, Joanna, Marty; Charlotte and Theo, Aleisha and Brent; and Jake. Great-grandmother to Jay, Nate, and Case; Koby, and Ryan; Seren, and Luca; Mia, and Hunter; and Sadie.
R.I.P
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 89 North Road, North East Valley, Dunedin at 11.00am, on Thursday, January 30, followed by private cremation. Please note this will replace the usual 9.30am mass. Rosary will be held at the church at 7.00pm on Wednesday, January 29. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ross Home and the Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Buccleugh Street, North East Valley, Dunedin 9010.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.