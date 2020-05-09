BRADFORD, Alice
Joan (Joan) (nee Egerton):
Passed away peacefully with family on May 7, 2020, 91st year, loved eldest daughterof the late George and Annie Egerton of Roxburgh, loved sister of Jack, Anne, Margaret, Susan, the late Elizabeth, Judith and Michael, loved wife of the late Noel Bradford, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Tony, Greg and Davin, Bridget and Vince, Tim and Bev and Mike, loved grandmother of Hamish, Natalie, Olivia, Samuel, Otis, Catherine, David, Rebecca, Georgina, Megan, Matthew, Kate and Naomi, loved great grandmother of Jackson and Conroy, Mila and Luke, Ellie, Benjamin and Maxwell. Special thank you to Middlepark Rest Home for their outstanding care of Joan. Funeral details to follow. Communications to Bridget Ryan , or Mary Coupe C/o PO BOX 11328 Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020