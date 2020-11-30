WAKEFIELD,
Alfred James (Jim):
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on November 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, and the late Pam. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Wendy, Steve and Helen, Sue, Pete and Sonia, and stepfather of Mary and Frances. Treasured grandad of Tash and Dylan; Andrew and Victoria, David and Mollie, and Chris; Maia, Nina, and Anna, and great-grandad of Dion, Curtis, and Sophia. A special thanks to the carers from the Christchurch Nursing Bureau, Florence Nightingale and Canterbury DHB for their wonderful care of Jim. Messages may be sent to the Wakefield Family, PO Box 945, Christchurch 8140. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020