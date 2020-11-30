Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred WAKEFIELD. View Sign Death Notice



Alfred James (Jim):

Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on November 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, and the late Pam. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Wendy, Steve and Helen, Sue, Pete and Sonia, and stepfather of Mary and Frances. Treasured grandad of Tash and Dylan; Andrew and Victoria, David and Mollie, and Chris; Maia, Nina, and Anna and great-grandad of Dion, Curtis, and Sophia. A special thanks to the carers from the Christchurch Nursing Bureau, Florence Nightingale and Canterbury DHB for their wonderful care of Jim. Messages may be sent to the Wakefield Family, PO Box 945, Christchurch 8140. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 4, at 2.00pm.







WAKEFIELD,Alfred James (Jim):Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on November 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, and the late Pam. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Wendy, Steve and Helen, Sue, Pete and Sonia, and stepfather of Mary and Frances. Treasured grandad of Tash and Dylan; Andrew and Victoria, David and Mollie, and Chris; Maia, Nina, and Anna and great-grandad of Dion, Curtis, and Sophia. A special thanks to the carers from the Christchurch Nursing Bureau, Florence Nightingale and Canterbury DHB for their wonderful care of Jim. Messages may be sent to the Wakefield Family, PO Box 945, Christchurch 8140. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 4, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers