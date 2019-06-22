STOKES,
Alfred Thomas (Alf):
CMT 815288 Artillery. On June 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital with family at his side; in his 87th year. Dearly loved wife and the love of his life of 67 years, Violet, much loved father and father-in-law of Garry (deceased), Steven, Christine and Charles Lagan, Paul and Yvonne, Sharon and Peter Lagan, Kevin and Janet, Scott and Natasha. Loved Poppa of Karl, Leaticia, Marrisa, Mikala, Laura, Ben, Dakota, Mekhi and loved Great-Poppa of Ella, Bess, Reagan, Millah, Jayden, Alex, Ihaka, and Ollie. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View for their amazing care and support.
"A special Pop who
will be forever remembered
in our hearts".
Messages to the Stokes family c/o P.O. Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, June 24, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019