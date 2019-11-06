Alfred SMITH

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

SMITH, Alfred (Alf):
Peacefully passed away on November 2, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Dorothy, loved father of Phill, Karl, and the late Neil, and Michael; and a loved brother.
"We'll miss you Dad".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alfred Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, 8545. The Service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, November 8, at 10.00am. Private Cremation to follow.

