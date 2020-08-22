HILHORST, Alfred (Alf):
Sadly on August 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, Alfred passed away peacefully on Ward 24, aged 92. Very much loved husband of Joan (Tarlin) for 62 years. A much treasured and loved dad and father-in-law of Carol and Glyn Eades, Adrian, and Mark and Donna. Special and loved pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Karma, Miranda and Phill (Perth), Tara, Aaron and Taliah, Kyla, Scott, Chase and Cooper, Keegan and Sharnae (Brisbane). The family would like to thank all the wonderful and caring staff at Christchurch Hospital who looked after Alf during his time there. As per Alf's wishes a private Cremation has taken place. Messages to the Hilhorst family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020