DEBENHAM,
Alfred John (John):
"Busy Hands at Rest"
Passed away suddenly at Mater Hospital, Brisbane, on Tuesday August 21, 2019 at the age of 88. Father of Clayton, Robyn and Angela. Proud grandfather of Adam, Jake, James, Charlie, Jack and Sam. Father-in-law of Paul and Tatum, and brother to the late Charlie.
John will always be remembered for his inability
to sit still, always busy and willing to help his children and grandchildren.
A private family celebration of Johns life was held in Brisbane on August 30. Messages to 37 Daniel Street, Lota, Queensland 4179, Australia.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019