Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Campbell and Sons Chapel
95 Gordon Road
Mosgiel
BRADFIELD,
Alfred Maxwell (Max):
MBChB (Otago 1947), FRCP, FRCPsych. Peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Micheline Bradfield (nee Nauwelaers), loved father and father-in-law of Eric and Katherine, Philip and Rose, Michael, and Anita. Treasured grandad of Francis, Briar, Max, Felicity, Tim and Jamie, and loved brother of the late Janet Bradfield (Invercargill). Many thanks to Dr Tony Monaghan and the staff of Gordon Road Medical Centre and also to the staff of Dunedin Hospital.
"A good man who lived
a good life"
A service for Max will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, July 7, followed by private burial in the Allanton Cemetery. Messages to the Bradfield family C/- PO Box 183, Mosgiel 9024.


Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
