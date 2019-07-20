ANDREWS,
Alfred Allan (Allan):
RNZN, reg. NZ 104022. On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully with his loving family by his side, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of June; loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Lorraine, Grant and Franky, Christine and Al, Michelle and Graham; treasured Grandad of Tyler, Vanessa, Nic, Conner, Lizzie, Sam and their partners; special Grandad to his great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for your wonderful care of Allan. Messages may be addressed to the Andrews family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Allan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, July 22 at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019