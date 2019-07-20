Alfred ANDREWS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred ANDREWS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

ANDREWS,
Alfred Allan (Allan):
RNZN, reg. NZ 104022. On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully with his loving family by his side, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of June; loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Lorraine, Grant and Franky, Christine and Al, Michelle and Graham; treasured Grandad of Tyler, Vanessa, Nic, Conner, Lizzie, Sam and their partners; special Grandad to his great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for your wonderful care of Allan. Messages may be addressed to the Andrews family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Allan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, July 22 at 3.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.