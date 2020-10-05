Alfonsus VAN WAMEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfonsus VAN WAMEL.
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Majestic Church
Durham Street
View Map
Death Notice

van WAMEL,
Alfonsus Hubertus (Fons):
On October 2, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Kathy and loved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father of Paul and Lynn, and Sue, and much loved step-dad of Nicki and Sean, Diana and Tony. Cherished Opa of Thomas; Holly and Joe, Ben and Cee; Jaime, Sophie, and Harry; Archie, and Ruby. Loved by all his extended family and many friends. At Fons' request, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Majestic Church, Durham Street, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm. Messages to the van Wamel family can be sent c/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton 8841.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.