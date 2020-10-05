van WAMEL,
Alfonsus Hubertus (Fons):
On October 2, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Kathy and loved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father of Paul and Lynn, and Sue, and much loved step-dad of Nicki and Sean, Diana and Tony. Cherished Opa of Thomas; Holly and Joe, Ben and Cee; Jaime, Sophie, and Harry; Archie, and Ruby. Loved by all his extended family and many friends. At Fons' request, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Majestic Church, Durham Street, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm. Messages to the van Wamel family can be sent c/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton 8841.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020