

STOKES, Alf:

Violet, Steven, Christine, Paul, Sharon, Kevin, Scott and families wish to express their sincere thanks for all the wonderful support from family and friends, with visits, flowers, cards and phone calls. Also to those who attended Alf's farewell and made it so special. He would be smiling. Thank you. A special thanks to those who travelled from out of Christchurch. We will always be grateful for the care that Alf received from Cashmere View Hospital. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from all of us.



