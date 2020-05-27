ELLISON,
Alexandrina (Ena, Pat): MBE
Peacefully, on Saturday, May 23, 2020; in her 96th year. Loving wife of the late Gil Ellison, caring mother and mother-in-law of Noel and Sue, Rhonda and Arthur Heckler, proud grandma to her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sister of the late Cynthia Rowan and Drewe Anderson. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service, for Pat, will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3.30pm, at the Otago Golf Club, 125 Balmacewen Road, Dunedin. Seating will be limited; to ensure a seat please contact Noel on 027 859 1311.
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020