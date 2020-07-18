THOMSON,
Alexander William (Alex):
(Late 1 Bn K.O.S.B), Born Eyemouth, Scotland. Passed away on July 16, 2020, at Ashburton, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Daphne, and loved father and father-in-law of Malcolm and Louise (Melbourne), and Ian and Felicity (Sydney). Much loved grandfather of Patrick and Jennifer (Melbourne) and Letitia (nee Thomson) and Logan Smart: Fergus and Pollyanna (Sydney), and best friend of Rosemarie and Greg Trudgeon. Messages to the Thomson family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Funeral service for Alex will be held at the Sinclair Centre, Park Street, Ashburton, on Tuesday, July 21, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Alex's service will be available on livestream by following this link.
https://youtu.be/OtV1D2t6ty4
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020