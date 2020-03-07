Alexander SAUNDERS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy in this sad time. From Lynnette and family"
    - Lynnette Ebborn
  • "Thank you Papa, it was a privilege to spend the last month..."
    - Mary Saunders
  • "Nighty night our dearest Papa XoooX"
    - Anna Penman
  • "I have always enjoyed our times together, and more recently..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Diamond Harbour Cemetery
20 Waipapa Avenue
Diamond Harbour
Death Notice

SAUNDERS, Alexander
Richard George (Alec):
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his 80th year. Son, brother, husband, father, uncle, entertainer, lover, papa, partner, and friend. With a sharp mind, a quick wit, a taste for good wines and single malt whisky. As in life, through his journey with leukaemia "I gave it my best shot and never gave up!". Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of BMTU and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Alec.
"Forever Young"
Messages may be addressed to the Saunders family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/argsaunders0303 A Graveside Farewell for Alec will be held in the Diamond Harbour Cemetery, 20 Waipapa Avenue, Diamond Harbour, on Friday, March 27, at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
