SAUNDERS, Alexander
Richard George (Alec):
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his 80th year. Son, brother, husband, father, uncle, entertainer, lover, papa, partner, and friend. With a sharp mind, a quick wit, a taste for good wines and single malt whisky. As in life, through his journey with leukaemia "I gave it my best shot and never gave up!". Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of BMTU and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Alec.
"Forever Young"
Messages may be addressed to the Saunders family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/argsaunders0303 A Graveside Farewell for Alec will be held in the Diamond Harbour Cemetery, 20 Waipapa Avenue, Diamond Harbour, on Friday, March 27, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020