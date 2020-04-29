REID,
Alexander William (Alex):
Reg no. 61497 GNR N.Z.A. On Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home with his Maples Lifecare family; aged 103 years. Loving husband of the late Monica, much loved father and father-in-law of Helen and John Walsh, Lindsey and the late Michael Fagan, loved granddad of Christian, Anna, Damien and Liam, and a loved great-granddad. Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private family farewell will be held, with a celebration of Alex's life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020