LONG, Alexander David:
On August 4, 2020, peacefully at Summerset on Cavendish, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Frances, loved dad of David Jr, and the late Liz, much loved grandad of Eleanor, father-in-law of Joe, and brother of Bob (deceased), and Judith. Special thanks to the caregivers and nursing staff at Summerset on Cavendish. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late David Long, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with David's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020