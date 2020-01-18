IRELAND,
On December 25, in Christchurch, peacefully, with family and friends, in his eighty first year. Murray Ireland, youngest son of the late David and Gladys Ireland (late of Glenavy and Oamaru). Respected brother and brother-in-law of Norman, Peggy and Ann, Doug and Jocelyn, and Stan and Eleanor Ireland, all deceased. A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, Pamela, Robyn, Jill, Ross, Pauline, Maurice, Trevor, Barry, Richard and Carolyn. Best Friend and honorary uncle to Mare family estmr, Anita, Atalia, Anya and Armani. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A memorial service for Murray will be held at St Andrews, Rangi Ruru, 16 Merivale lane, on Monday, January 27, at 2pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020