FAIRMAID,
Alexander Robert (Alex):
Peacefully, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Rose, Shane and Jenny, and Mark and Raewyn. Loved and cherished grandfather of Julian, Adam, Robyn, Kate, Jack, Joshua, Ben, Jamie, and his 8 great-grandchildren. A much loved brother and brother-in-law the late Mary and Basiel. A loved son, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Rosewood Rest Home and Beckenham Court for their love and care of Alex. Messages may be addressed to the Fairmaid family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/arfairmaid1207 At Alex's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019