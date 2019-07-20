Alexander FAIRMAID

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander FAIRMAID.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

FAIRMAID,
Alexander Robert (Alex):
Peacefully, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Rose, Shane and Jenny, and Mark and Raewyn. Loved and cherished grandfather of Julian, Adam, Robyn, Kate, Jack, Joshua, Ben, Jamie, and his 8 great-grandchildren. A much loved brother and brother-in-law the late Mary and Basiel. A loved son, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Rosewood Rest Home and Beckenham Court for their love and care of Alex. Messages may be addressed to the Fairmaid family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/arfairmaid1207 At Alex's request, a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.