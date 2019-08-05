BOON,
Alesha Joy (nee Tomlin):
On August 2, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 31 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Nick, deeply loved daughter of Ann and the late Bill Tomlin, treasured sister of Kylie and friend to Jess, much loved daughter-in-law of Stuart and Karolyn Boon, sister-in-law to Matt, Hannah and Dave Ewing. A big thank you to the amazing staff of Ward 25 and ICU for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alesha Boon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Organ Donation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Alesha's celebration of life will be held at the Dunsandel Community Centre, 1456 Tramway Road, Dunsandel, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 11.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019