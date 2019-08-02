ROBINSON, Alene June:
Passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Beloved and adored wife and dancing partner of Jim, a loved sister of Kevin, Fay, Barry, Wayne and the late Valmai, respected and loved stepmother, aunty, and friend to many. Messages for the Robinson Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Alene's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Cnr Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Monday, August 5 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019