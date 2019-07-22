Alec REMI

Death Notice

REMI, Alec:
On Saturday, July 20, 2019; aged 71 years. Loved, cherished and adored husband of Aloma, much loved father and father-in-law of Clayton and Heidi, Kelvin and Lisa, Joanne and Grant, loved grandfather of Kris, Summer and Cruz; Jessica, Amy and Josh, and their respected partners. Messages to the Remi family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Alec's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on July 22, 2019
