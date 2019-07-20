van DISSEL, Albertus (Bert):
On July 12, 2019, peacefully passed. Much loved husband of the late Ann for 62 years, and treasured father and father-in-law of Yvonne and Ian, John and Vicki. Wonderful Pop of Jayde, Catharina and Jack, Missy, Jess and Jack, Olivia and Gat, and Abby. Loved one to all his extended family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bert van Dissel, c/- PO Box 139, Tai Tapu 7645. In accordance with Bert's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019