Albertha MIESSEN

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
Fisher Avenue
Beckenham
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
Fisher Avenue
Beckenham
Death Notice

MIESSEN, Albertha Maria
(Bertie) (nee Kotte):
Passed away peacefully at Archer Village on Saturday February 15, 2020, aged 88 years. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Frank and Fiona, Julie and Bevan, and the late Jacqueline. Adored Oma to Jamie and Nathaniel, Heidi and Alastair, and Israel. Appreciation to Archer Village staff for their wonderful care of Bertie. Messages to the Miessen family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Rosary for Bertie will be recited at the Church at 10.30am on the day of the funeral. A Requiem Mass for Bertie will be celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church, Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Ellesmere Catholic Cemetery, Southbridge Leeston Road, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020
