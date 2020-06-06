WORTHINGTON,
Albert Edward (Bert):
On June 1, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Pat, loving father and father-in-law of Alan and Helena, Kaye, Lynn and Dave, Paul and Jacinta, loved pop of Julia; Maddy, and Amy; Cameron; Jodie, and Kiera, great-grandpop of Oliver, loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Special thanks to all the nursing staff and dialysis team at Christchurch Hospital, Burwood Hospital, and Nurse Maude, for their wonderful care of Bert. Messages and donations to NZ Kidney Foundation may be addressed to The Family of the late Bert Worthington, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The service to celebrate Bert's life will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020. Due to current restrictions, if you wish to attend please email [email protected] to confirm.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020