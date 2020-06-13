Acknowledgment

ROWE, Keith (Albert Keith):

12 May 1918 -

25 March 2020

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people who phoned or sent personal messages of sympathy, after the loss of Keith. He was a much loved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Holmwood for their care, understanding and friendship given to Keith and family over the years. Thanks also to Paul and the team at Gulliver and Tyler who helped us during Lockdown level 4. A memorial service to celebrate Keith's life will be held later, possibly next year, when family overseas are able to attend. Details will be advised. Please accept this as a personal "thank you" from us all.



Published in The Press on June 13, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers