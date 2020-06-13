ROWE, Keith (Albert Keith):
12 May 1918 -
25 March 2020
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people who phoned or sent personal messages of sympathy, after the loss of Keith. He was a much loved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Holmwood for their care, understanding and friendship given to Keith and family over the years. Thanks also to Paul and the team at Gulliver and Tyler who helped us during Lockdown level 4. A memorial service to celebrate Keith's life will be held later, possibly next year, when family overseas are able to attend. Details will be advised. Please accept this as a personal "thank you" from us all.
