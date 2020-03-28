ROWE, Albert Keith (Keith):
Peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home and Hospital, Rangiora, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his 102nd year. Loved husband of Valerie, and the late Lilian. Loved dad of Beverley and James Ensor, Lynda and Pat McSweeney, David, Vivian and Fiona (Australia). Stepfather of Suzanne and Tony Inkson, and Karen and Josh Blough. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the amazing staff at Holmwood for the care, understanding and friendship given to Keith and family. Messages may be addressed to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A private burial has been held. A Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020