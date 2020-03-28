Albert ROWE

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of all your family at this sad time. Love from all..."
    - Dorothy Page
  •  
    - Dorothy Page
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Love from all of the..."
    - Dorothy Page
  • "ROWE, Albert Keith (Keith): Loved brother and..."
    - Albert ROWE
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

ROWE, Albert Keith (Keith):
Peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home and Hospital, Rangiora, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his 102nd year. Loved husband of Valerie, and the late Lilian. Loved dad of Beverley and James Ensor, Lynda and Pat McSweeney, David, Vivian and Fiona (Australia). Stepfather of Suzanne and Tony Inkson, and Karen and Josh Blough. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the amazing staff at Holmwood for the care, understanding and friendship given to Keith and family. Messages may be addressed to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A private burial has been held. A Memorial service to be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.