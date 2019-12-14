PRASAD, Albert:
Peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at home with his loving family at his side, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Keshini. Loved and cherished father of Akashni, and Bhavna. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Usha and Jagat, and Kiran, and Shalend and April. Special thanks to the wonderful amazing staff from Health Care NZ, St John Ambulance, and the Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Albert. Messages may be addressed to the Prasad family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/asaprasad1312 A service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Monday, December 16, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019