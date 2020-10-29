MURPHY, Albert Naera:
Passed peacefully at Charles Upham Hospital, Rangiora, on October 26, 2020. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of William, Claudia and Harry, Raymonde and Sonia, Dominic and Vanessa, Don Juan, Selena and Pita, and a loved Poa and great-Poa of his mokopuna. Thank you to the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care of Albert. Messages to the Murphy Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at the Tuahiwi Marae, Tuahiwi Road, Tuahiwi, Tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Tuahiwi Urupa.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2020