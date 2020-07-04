HUGHES, Albert
Nelson Gerrard (Albee):
On Friday, July 3, 2020 peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Rita. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Cecilie, Robin and Alison, Nicholas and Christine. Loved grandad of Aaron, Michelle, Simon, and Benjamin; Ryan, and Jake; Daniel, Aimee, and Samuel. Loved great-grandad of Amber, Aurora, Poppy, Amelia, Charlie, Eleanor, Miles, Phoenix, and Hudson. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Hughes Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020