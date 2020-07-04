Albert HUGHES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert HUGHES.
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

HUGHES, Albert
Nelson Gerrard (Albee):
On Friday, July 3, 2020 peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Rita. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Cecilie, Robin and Alison, Nicholas and Christine. Loved grandad of Aaron, Michelle, Simon, and Benjamin; Ryan, and Jake; Daniel, Aimee, and Samuel. Loved great-grandad of Amber, Aurora, Poppy, Amelia, Charlie, Eleanor, Miles, Phoenix, and Hudson. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Hughes Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Funeral details to be advised.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.