GRIFFITHS,
Albert Joseph (Joe):
On July 14, 2020, peacefully at Springlands Lifestyle Village, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Naida for 52 years. A loving step-father of Cheryl and the late Bill Drake (USA), Peter and Denise Taiaroa (Pleasant Point), and Michael Taiaroa (Australia). Loved Grandad of Shendal, Kylie, and Finlay; Arapeta, and Greer; Serenity, Daniel, Nathan and Jessica. Messages to 48A Beaver Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Springlands Lifestyle Village for their loving care of Joe. In accordance with Joe's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2020