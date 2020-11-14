FULLER,
Albert Hayward (Bert):
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 6, 2020; aged 90 years. A true gentleman. Dearly loved husband of Joyce Emily (nee Stewart). Father of Graham Ohope Beach), Gary (Brisbane), Wayne (deceased), and Sheryl Wright (Auckland). Brother of Ron Fuller and Ngaire Glanville (Christchurch). Stepfather to Frank, Faith, and Gay (Christchurch), Ann (Victoria), and Ian (Collingwood). Grandfather and great-grandfather sadly missed. At Bert's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020